Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.83. The company had a trading volume of 946,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,933. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.