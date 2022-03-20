Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.76. 8,207,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,656,838. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

