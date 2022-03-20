Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $6.56 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.19. 1,902,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.10 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

