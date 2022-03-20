Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after buying an additional 378,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,781,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003,539. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

