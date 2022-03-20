Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $14.96 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,384,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.78. 6,202,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.54 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.