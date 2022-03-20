Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $86.79. 2,620,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,709. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.