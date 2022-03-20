Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.60 by UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.60 ($2.86) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.85) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.79 ($3.07).

ETR:O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.20 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of €2.70 ($2.96). The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 34.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.44.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

