Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $383.54 and a one year high of $465.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

