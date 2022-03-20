Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $45.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:TECK opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

