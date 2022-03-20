TD Securities Lowers Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$44.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.80.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC stock opened at C$35.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$53.09.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.