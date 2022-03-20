TD Securities Cuts Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$10.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLN. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blackline Safety presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723.

About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.