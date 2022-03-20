Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Pure Storage makes up 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 104,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Pure Storage by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,731. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

