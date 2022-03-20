Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 8,627 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Grid Dynamics makes up 4.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 1,782,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

