Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Ebix makes up 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ebix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ebix by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Ebix in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ebix by 110,985.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 324,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.57. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

