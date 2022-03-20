Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO traded up $6.81 on Friday, reaching $308.81. The company had a trading volume of 367,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,820. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.84. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.03 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

