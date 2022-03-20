Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,812 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $25.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $679.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $278.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.09. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $541.31 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

