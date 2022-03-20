Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Repay by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Repay by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPAY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

