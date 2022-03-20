Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 525 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 275,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 451,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

TRP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. 1,658,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.67%.

TC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.