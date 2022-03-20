Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.91 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

