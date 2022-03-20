Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,307. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.