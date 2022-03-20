T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,470.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 983,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 466,848 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.