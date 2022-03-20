T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 9,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.