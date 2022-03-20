Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.78.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,979 shares of company stock valued at $44,626,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $40,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $318.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.