Swarm City (SWT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

Swarm City (SWT) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 132.9% higher against the US dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market cap of $376,520.96 and approximately $8.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

