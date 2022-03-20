SVB Leerink Lowers Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target to $3.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

SPRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.43. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $4,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 1,681.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 217,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181,003 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 153,042 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,298 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

