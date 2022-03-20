Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

SUNL stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

