Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “
SUNL stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.
About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)
