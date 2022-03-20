SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Down 3.6%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 13,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,136,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

SXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.12.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

