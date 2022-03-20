Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 285 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $133.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.67. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

