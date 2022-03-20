Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 12,411 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,792,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

