Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.43 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO opened at $588.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $597.30 and a 200-day moving average of $699.51. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $524.19 and a one year high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.