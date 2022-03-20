Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.46.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $159.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $133.01 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.