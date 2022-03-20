Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Shares of PHM opened at $48.43 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

