Stuart Crow Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Todd River Resources Limited (ASX:TRT) Stock

Todd River Resources Limited (ASX:TRT – Get Rating) insider Stuart Crow purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($53,956.83).

Stuart Crow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Stuart Crow purchased 3,019,959 shares of Todd River Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$253,676.56 ($182,501.12).

On Tuesday, January 11th, Stuart Crow acquired 500,000 shares of Todd River Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00 ($9,712.23).

The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Todd River Resources Limited operates as a mineral resources company in Australia. The company explores for gold, zinc, lead, silver, copper, lithium, and other base metal deposits. It holds 100% interest in 5 projects, including the Berkshire Valley Project located in the South West Yilgarn Craton; Pingandy Base Metal Project covering an area of 895 square kilometers located in the Edmund Basin, Western Australia; Mount Hardy Project located to the west of the town of Yuendumu; Petermanns Project; and Nerramyne Project located to the northeast of Geraldton in Western Australia.

