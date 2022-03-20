STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

