StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STNE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

StoneCo stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 10.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

