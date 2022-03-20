StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STNE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.
StoneCo stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 10.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
