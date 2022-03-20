Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 250,966 shares.The stock last traded at $25.21 and had previously closed at $23.39.

STOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $975.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

