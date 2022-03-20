Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of STOK opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

