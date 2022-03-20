StockNews.com Upgrades OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.32.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.08%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.