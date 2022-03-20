StockNews.com Upgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

CCU opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

