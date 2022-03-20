StockNews.com Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 4.06. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 426.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

