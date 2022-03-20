StockNews.com Lowers Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

KODK opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $488.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 4.91. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 32,828 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak (Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.