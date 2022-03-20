StockNews.com Lowers Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
KODK opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $488.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 4.91. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.26.
About Eastman Kodak (Get Rating)
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
