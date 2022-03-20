StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.21 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 103,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

