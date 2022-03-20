StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LEJU stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Get Leju alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.