StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

EVK stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of -0.67.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.