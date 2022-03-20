StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DFFN opened at $0.27 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 486,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 132,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $110,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

