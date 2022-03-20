StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CVU opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.95.
About CPI Aerostructures (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.