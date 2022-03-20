StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 81.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 218.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 49,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 38.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
