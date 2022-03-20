StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

CIM Commercial Trust ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Research analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 81.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 218.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 49,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 38.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

