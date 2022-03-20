StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

