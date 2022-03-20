StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 62.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

