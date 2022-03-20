StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:AAMC opened at $17.90 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
